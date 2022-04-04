HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger Highlights: Completion of merger process expected by 2nd or 3rd quarter of FY24

HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on April 4 said its board has approved merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited with HDFC Bank Limited.

HDFC will acquire 41 percent stake in HDFC Bank through the merger, according to an HDFC Bank filing with the stock exchanges. The merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank is likely to create the third-largest entity in India in terms of market capitalisation. HDFC said that its shareholders will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares of the non-banking lender held by them.

“This is a merger of equals. Over the last few years, various regulations for banks and NBFCs have been harmonised, thereby enabling the potential merger,” Deepak Parekh, chairman of HDFC said in a press statement.

Analysts suggested that the merger will create the biggest stock in terms of weight in the Nifty50 index, easily surpassing Reliance Industries’ current weight of 11.9 percent. As of March 31, HDFC Bank's weight on the index was 8.4 percent while that of HDFC was 5.66 percent.