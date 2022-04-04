 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger Highlights: Completion of merger process expected by 2nd or 3rd quarter of FY24

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: The merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank is likely to create the third-largest entity in India in terms of market capitalisation.

HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on April 4 said its board has approved merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited with HDFC Bank Limited.

HDFC will acquire 41 percent stake in HDFC Bank through the merger, according to an HDFC Bank filing with the stock exchanges. The merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank is likely to create the third-largest entity in India in terms of market capitalisation. HDFC said that its shareholders will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares of the non-banking lender held by them.

“This is a merger of equals. Over the last few years, various regulations for banks and NBFCs have been harmonised, thereby enabling the potential merger,” Deepak Parekh, chairman of HDFC said in a press statement.

Analysts suggested that the merger will create the biggest stock in terms of weight in the Nifty50 index, easily surpassing Reliance Industries’ current weight of 11.9 percent. As of March 31, HDFC Bank's weight on the index was 8.4 percent while that of HDFC was 5.66 percent.

Top management of HDFC and HDFC Bankas well as industry experts feel the mega-merger is a win-win for the two organisations, stakeholders, customers and even the economy. However,HDFC’sdepositors and borrowers are bound to have certain doubts regarding the future of their long-term contracts.Here's an explainer on what it means for the depositors and buyers.

In FY96, HDFC Bank's net profit was Rs 20 crore and in FY21 it went up to Rs 31,856 crore. Similarly, HDFC's net profit in FY96 was Rs 196 crore and in FY21 stood at Rs 13,566 crore. Here's a timeline of how both the entities have developed over the years.

Saurabh Mukherjea, founder, Marcellus Investment Managers, reacting on what the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger means going forward, said that if one looks at HDFC Bank’s progress in the last three years, the lender’s has been an impressive performance with robust growth in market share and margin improvement, and expects the growth story to go still further. About his outlook when it comes to the bank’s fundamentals, Mukherjea told CNBC-TV18, “I have always said in the last three years that HDFC Bank has been stellar in the way it gained market share. If you add up the gains of the entire private sector banking space and compare that with gains made by HDFC Bank in the last three years, you find HDFC Bank has made significant gains.” Read More

The Long and Short of HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: N Mahalakshmi in conversation with Samir Arora, Founder and CIO, Helios Capital

HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger LIVE| 'Zero leak of information': HDFC-HDFC Bank merger sparks internet frenzy



The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of of FY24. HDFC said the Proposed Transaction shall enable HDFC Bank to build its housing loan portfolio and enhance its existing customer base. The merger surprised many as the news was kept under wraps and Twitter had a lot to say. “In my 36 years of investing journey, never seen HDFC Ltd rise by 15% and HDFC Bank by 14% in one single session and that too on the same day. phew!” a banker tweeted. “This merger has been discussed among investors for many years. The timing of it is a real surprise. There was zero leak shows the corporate governance of the HDFC group,” another user tweeted. Read More

