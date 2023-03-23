HAL tanks 6% as govt sets OFS floor price at 7% discount

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) tanked nearly six percent on March 23 after the announcement that the government is planning to sell up to 3.5 percent stake in the defence company through an offer for sale (OFS).

The stake sale would be valued at Rs 2,867 crore, and the government has set a floor price of Rs 2,450 apiece, which is at a 6.6 percent discount from the previous close.

At 9:17 am, shares of HAL were trading 5.5 percent lower at Rs 2,480 on the BSE.

This development would increase the free float of stock, believes Morgan Stanley which has an ‘overweight’ rating on the defence PSU’s stock with a target price of Rs 3,216.

Moneycontrol News