Gold outshines equities in FY23 amid banking crisis, geopolitical tensions

Ravindra Sonavane
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Investors are concerned about a banking contagion and are seeking safety in gold.

Having played second fiddle to equities during the pandemic bull run, underrated gold is finally having its day under the sun.

As investors cut back on equity holdings due to a host of reasons—geopolitics, rate hikes, valuations, and now the banking crises in the US and Europe—gold is turning out to be the preferred destination.

MCX Gold provided returns of almost 15.42 percent during FY23, while India's benchmark Sensex and Nifty fell 1.03 percent and 2.31 percent, respectively. Domestic silver recorded an increase of 2.1 percent in FY23 compared with a 6.3 percent increase in the previous fiscal year.

