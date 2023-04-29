 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej's acquisition of Raymond's consumer care business raises market doubts

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 29, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

The Street is sceptical about how soon Godrej can increase market penetration and drive growth in Raymond’s deodorants and sexual wellness products

On April 27, GCPL announced the acquisition of Raymond's consumer care business in an all-cash deal for Rs 2,825 crore

Godrej Consumer's acquisition of Raymond's consumer care business will make the seller debt-free, but could the acquirer experience buyer's remorse?

The Street is sceptical about how soon Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) can increase market penetration and drive growth in Raymond’s deodorants and sexual wellness products. This explains the 4.5 percent knock in Godrej Consumer Products’ share price on April 28, said analysts.

“Brand spends are always high. Any cost synergies of acquiring Raymond Consumer Care’s portfolio will be spent on increasing Park Avenue and Kamasutra’s brand voice,” said Kaustubh Pawaskar of Sharekhan.

