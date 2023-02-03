 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global markets seeing short-covering bounce, will gain further strength: Atul Suri

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

While Suri expects a fresh upmove in US markets, however, it won't happen in the next few weeks, he said. It will take some time but it will recover their earlier highs, which will be phenomenal for global equities, according to the expert

Atul Suri, CEO Marathon Trends Advisory Pvt Ltd

With recent correction seen in US and European markets, Atul Suri, CEO, Marathon Trends PMS is optimistic about global markets in 2023. Last year was a washout and 2023 can bring a big global move-up in equities, according to Suri.

''I get a sense that we are starting a big global move-up in equities. Last year has been a washout. In India, optically the indices were flat and Indian markets were insulated. However, global markets are now doing a very big catch up, what we call a short-covering bounce,'' Suri said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18.

The spaces that have beaten the most, like the Nasdaq, are seeing the biggest spring. The momentum will move and gain further strength this year as there is very good breadth seen in the mid-cap and small-cap space, he added.