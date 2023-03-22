 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

FPIs’ net short positions surpass COVID sell-off, rally overdue, say experts 

Asha Menon
Mar 22, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

The structure is extremely sold in Nifty, said IIFL’s Sriram Velayudhan

(Photo by Anna Nekrashevich/Pexels)

The market may find its short-term bottom in the next few sessions, going by the net short positions taken by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).

FPI net shorts in index futures are now at the highest levels, surpassing even COVID-time sell-offs. Net short contracts in Nifty have touched about 1,95,000, which is higher than the 1,73,000 in March 2020. Net short contracts mean short contracts are more than long contracts.

The structure is extremely sold in Nifty and a rally is overdue, said Sriram Velayudhan, Vice President and Head of Alternative Research Vertical at IIFL Securities.