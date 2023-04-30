 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed faces tough choices to bring stability in the US economy, warns Nouriel Roubini

Shivam Shukla
Apr 30, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

Achieving price stability, growth stability and financial stability with one policy tool, that is the fed funds rates to me looks like mission impossible. So, either hard landing and a financial crash or the re-anchoring of inflation expectations.

Nouriel Roubini

Famed Turkish-American consultant and economist Nouriel Roubini, also known as “Mr Doom” warned investors about how the Federal Reserve faces tough choices to bring parity in a faltering US economy, in a recent conversation with Bloomberg TV.

He discussed how bringing price stability, growth stability and avoiding a hard landing with just one policy tool i.e., the fed funds rates is nearly impossible.

“Well inflation is still well above target; core consumer price index (CPI) was at 5.6 percent. It is falling but not fast enough. The federal reserve has revised upward prediction on personal consumption expenditure index from 3.2 to 3.5 by the end of the year. They want to in principle hike in May and then stop but if inflation were to become more persistent then that option is not going to be available.”

On the issue of the future course of interest rate trajectory in the US he stated, “Then the federal reserve is going to be in a very serious dilemma or in actually trilemma. They want to achieve price stability, growth stability and avoid a hard-landing and financial stability. If personal consumption expenditure index remains near 4 percent rather than 3 percent by the end of the year, then you will be in trouble because then you will have to raise rates well above 5.25 percent. If you don’t do that inflation expectations will get re-anchored.”