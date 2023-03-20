 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Experts zero in on 10 stocks as market trades below 200-day average

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 20, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST

Nifty stands at the strong polarity support of 16,800 – 16,750 levels, failing to hold which the index is likely to see a further correction towards 16,450 – 16,400 zones

The Indian equity market remained under pressure for the second consecutive week ended March 17, dampened by a nervousness that gripped markets around the world, especially after a banking crisis rattled the US.

The Nifty50 slumped below its five-month low of 16,850 in later part of the week, followed by a late-hour recovery to 17,100. The index, however, ended down 1.8 percent for the week.

It formed long bearish candlestick pattern on the weekly timeframe with long lower wicks indicating some buying interest at lower levels. The index has made a lower-high-lower-low formation.

If we look at the daily charts, the Nifty50 has formed Long Legged Doji kind of a pattern with above-average volumes for the second consecutive day, indicating the possibility of a rebound in the coming sessions. The index gained about 250 points in the last two days from over a five-month low, but still far away from its 200-day SMA (simple moving average - 17,451).