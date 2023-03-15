 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Why this strategist is alert on FIIs amid fresh financial uncertainty triggered by SVB

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 15, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Nifty and Sensex could see double-digit gains in this calendar year. A crash looks unlikely for only the Indian markets.

Vikas Gupta of OmniScience Capital

It looks more and more unlikely that the Fed will take the fed funds rate to 6 percent. Inflation has been showing a downward trend given that a lot of it was driven by supply chain issues which have cleared up now, according to Dr Vikas Gupta, CEO and Chief Investment Strategist at OmniScience Capital.

The fed funds rate is now at 4.5 percent to 4.75 percent.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, he shares his views on the current financial environment in the world and its impact on India. For India, he feels, the challenges continue to be the impact of global factors. "If in the US, the SVB-driven financial uncertainties escalate, the FIIs will go cautious and that could have an impact on the Indian equity markets. Other than that, we don’t see any other big challenges," says Vikas, backed by his 20 years of experience in capital markets.

Excerpts from the interaction: