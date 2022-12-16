 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This CIO predicts a volatile first half for market with global growth worries

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 16, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

"As suggested by the US Fed and its dot chart, another 50-75 bps hike during 2023 can be seen, as consumer inflation is still well above their objective of 2 percent," Rajesh Cheruvu of LGT Wealth India says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He feels that decades-low unemployment with robust wage growth does not allow Fed policymakers to halt the tightening soon.

The managing director and chief investment officer, with an in-depth understanding of the ecosystem and possessing over two decades worth of experience in the financial services industry, says the first half is expected to be volatile for the equity markets with worries of global growth or recessionary concerns.

In contrast, the second half could deliver healthy returns with domestic earnings growth and hopes for global economic recovery and monetary easing in 2024, says Rajesh who, besides work, also enjoys working for the improvement of economics in agriculture farming and giving back to society in the areas of health care, education and skill development.

Do you really think global investors are looking at India as a source of growth?

Global investors continue to believe India to outpace global growth, given the inward nature of the market led by domestic consumption and investments and lesser exposure to external risk factors other than energy commodities.