Daily Voice | India to remain preferred investment destination given its absolute and relative strength, says this portfolio manager

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 02, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Given the fact that we are in the midst of a Quantitative Tightening cycle, it’s difficult to imagine expansion in valuations. Even at long term average valuations, markets may show decent upside potential in 2023, while superior stock selection can lead to even better returns.

Alok Kumar Agarwal of Alchemy Capital Management

Alok Kumar Agarwal of Alchemy Capital Management expects the RBI to take one more interest rate hike in February and then hold the peak policy rate at 6.25-6.5 percent for the most of 2023, as it gauges the impact of monetary tightening on inflation.

"We do not expect a rate cut in 2023 as of now, based on the data sets available to us," he says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Among sectors, Alchemy is positive on banks, autos, industrials, and manufacturing, says the portfolio manager with more than 20 years of experience in finance and markets, primarily in equity research and fund management.

Unlike other countries, he believes the combination of reasonable valuations, earnings visibility, and economic strength is working in India’s favour. Hence, India is likely to continue its outperformance in the coming times, he feels.

What are the risk factors for Indian equity markets as we entering into 2023?

At $563 billion, foreign exchange reserves reflect a 10-month import cover. Beyond a certain point, RBI might not be able to support the INR. We could withstand over $100 billion decline in foreign exchange reserves in CY22 caused by the RBI selling US dollars and a negative balance of payments. The import cover, however, might be severely reduced if foreign reserves were to decrease by the next $25–30 billion. This may affect the banking sector's liquidity, which may then negatively affect interest rates, deposits and credit growth, tax receipts, and government spending. It may also prompt the RBI to take punitive rate action to safeguard the INR and stop outflows. On a hedged basis, interest rate differences are already too small.