Commodities Market Update | Cryptos & Gold prices firm after US Fed Reserve raises interest rates

Moneycontrol News
Jul 28, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Fed hikes interest rates by 0.75 percentage points for the second consecutive time to fight inflation. Join Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta as they discuss the latest changes.

