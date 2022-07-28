GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Commodities Market Update | Cryptos & Gold prices firm after US Fed Reserve raises interest rates
Moneycontrol News
Jul 28, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST
Fed hikes interest rates by 0.75 percentage points for the second consecutive time to fight inflation. Join Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta as they discuss the latest changes.
first published: Jul 28, 2022 12:41 pm
