 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Commodities Market Update | Crude oil prices near 4-month low. What's the outlook?

Moneycontrol News
Aug 02, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Crude oil prices near 4-month ahead of the OPEC meeting. What are the reasons for this fall? And what will be the future outlook? Find out here with Karunya Rao and Manish Gupta.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Commodities #crude #crudeoilprices #video
first published: Aug 2, 2022 12:31 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.