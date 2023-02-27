 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashwani Gujral death | 'Trader par excellence': Tributes pour in as stock market analyst passes away

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

News anchors, journalists and market watchers paid tributes to Ashwani Gujral, who had earned the reputation of being one of the finest technical analysts of the stock market.

Ashwani Gujral passed away on Feb 27, at the age of 52

Stock market analyst Ashwani Gujral's death on February 27 drew an outpouring of reactions on social media.

News anchors, journalists and market watchers paid tributes to Gujral, who had earned the reputation of being one of the finest technical analysts of the stock market.

Gujral was "someone who gave me lessons in markets and life", said CNBC Awaaz managing director Anuj Singhal, whereas, Outlook Asia Capital analyst Nagpal Manoj recalled him as "a trader par excellence".

"Those who are in markets from before 2010 would remember Ashwani Gujral very well. Aggressive views on TV with fancy suspender shirts & bow ties. Among a bunch of geeky analysts in minimal formals he added a lot of color and glamour to the markets with his persona (sic)," tweeted Ace Equities founder Prem Doshi.

Others, including WealthView analytics director Harshubh Shah and Capitalmind Wealth founder-CEO Deepak Shenoy also paid their tributes.