Analyst call tracker | JSW Steel saw maximum downgrades in the last one year; however, HDFC Life topped the list with maximum upgrades

Dipti Sharma
Dec 30, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

Britannia Industries, HCL Technologies and Axis Bank saw the highest upgrades over the past one quarter.

While 2022 has been the year of economic recovery for India amid geopolitical tensions due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, investors managed to find pockets of opportunities to invest in.

Some wealth managers invested in stocks that would benefit from the crisis, while others banked on domestic economic recovery for investment ideas.

During the year, several companies saw massive upgrades and downgrades, largely reflecting investor sentiment. Let’s take a look at some of these companies:

Maximum upgrades and downgrades in last one year

HDFC Life Insurance Company saw the maximum upgrades over the past one year with 32 ‘buy’ calls from ‘28’ a year ago. Last year, there were 11 ‘hold’ calls on the insurance company’s stock, which have shrunk to two now.

What analysts like about the insurer is its ability to maintain its market share and leadership amongst its peers. HDFC Life Insurance Company’s well-balanced product and distribution mix have also been positives.