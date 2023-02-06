Adani Ports continues to be under F&O ban list for February 6

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone continues to be in the F&O ban list of National Stock Exchange, for February 6, after the said scrip crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

The stock got added in the F&O ban list from February 3. It has been under pressure for couple of weeks along with sharp correction in other Adani Group stocks, after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research accused Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

It corrected over 50 percent from its high of Rs 988 on September 20, 2022, but there was some sharp recovery on last Friday, helping it close with 8 percent gains at Rs 499. Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, also rebounded more than 60 percent from its day's low, to close with over a percent gains on Friday.

"Adani Group stocks revived post the confident statement by Total Energies, a large French energy company, raising the sentiment of the market," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports along with Adani Enterprises, and Ambuja Cements remained under additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework - Stage 1). The exchanges have put these stocks under ASM effective from February 3 to curb short-selling, especially after recent sell-off in Adani Group stocks. However, the NSE has removed Ambuja Cements from the F&O ban list as per its circular dated February 3. The stock has posted 6 percent rally on last Friday on top of 5.5 percent gains in previous session.

Adani rout drags India’s weighting in EM index as Taiwan gains

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day If derivative contracts in securities cross 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, they end up in the ban list, the NSE said. “All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of the said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” it said. During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in stocks. The market-wide position limit, which is set by stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, its F&O contracts enter the ban period. Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.

Moneycontrol News