Adani Green Energy's 22.5 million shares bought by Goldman Sachs Fund in block deal

Mar 02, 2023 / 08:23 PM IST

The shares were sold by SB Adani Family Trust at Rs 504.60 apiece, data shared by NSE showed.

More than 22.5 million shares of Adani Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of embattled Indian conglomerate Adani group, was bought by Goldman Sachs Fund via a block deal, as per the data shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on March 2.

The buyer, "Goldman Sachs Trust II - Goldman Sachs GQC Partners International Opportunities Fund" - purchased a total of 225,22,850 shares in Adani Green Energy at a price of "Rs 504.60" apiece, the data showed. The seller was S B Adani Family Trust, it added.

The transactional price was lower as compared to the closing share price of Adani Green Energy on March 2. The shares settled at Rs 535 apiece at the NSE, which was five percent higher than the previous day's close.

In separate block deals, Adani group companies cumulatively sold shares worth Rs 15,446 crore in secondary equity transactions to US PE firm GQG Partners via block trades.