Adani Green Energy net profit jumps 4 times to Rs 507 crore in March quarter

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

During the quarter that ended on March 31, 2022, the consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 121 crore, according to a filing on the stock exchange.

A consolidated net profit of Adani Green Energy increased four-fold to Rs 507 crore in the March quarter compared to the same period a year ago, which was mainly due to higher revenues, stated the company on May 1.

During the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the company's consolidated net profit had shot up 110 percent to Rs 103 crore. It has been reported that the bottom line of the company has seen a significant boost, as the share of profit from joint ventures and associates in the December quarter had increased by 44 crores as compared to Rs 1 crore in the third quarter of FY22.

Reacting to the bumper earnings, shares of Adani Green was locked in 5 percent upper circuit earlier in the morning. At 11:17 am, shares of the company were trading 2.4 percent higher at Rs 973.55 on the BSE.