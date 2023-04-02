 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
March auto sales sustain growth momentum

Moneycontrol News
Apr 02, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

According to initial estimates, 2022-23 saw sales of 38.9 lakh units, a 27 percent growth over the 30.7 lakh units despatched in 2021-22, buoyed by multiple tailwinds

Representative Image (Credit : Pixabay)

After witnessing a growth in numbers over January and February, March too sustained the momentum buoyed by a healthy uptick in urban markets, pent-up demand, impending price hike of vehicles due to the second stage of BSVI emission norms, the launch of new models, and easing of the chip shortage.

Maruti Suzuki’s total sales declined marginally to 1,70,071 units last month compared with 1,70,395 units in March 2022.  This includes domestic sales of 1,36,787 units, sales to domestic OEMs (3,165 units), and exports (30,119 units). Total dispatches in the domestic market declined 3 percent to 1,39,952 units (domestic + OEM sales) compared to 1,43,899 units in March 2022.

“The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2022-23. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” MSIL said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India logged an 11 percent increase in sales at 61,500 units last month, compared to 55,287 units in March 2022. The company’s domestic dispatches rose 13 percent in March 2023 to 50,600 units, compared to 44,600 units a year ago.