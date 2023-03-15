 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra Assembly: Devendra Fadnavis apologises over ministers' absence after Ajit Pawar targets govt

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

This elicited an apology from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (File image)

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar on Wednesday lashed out at the state government over the absence of ministers during the special sitting of the House due to which 7 of the 8 calling attention notices had to be postponed.

A calling attention notice allows House members to bring the attention of a minister to a matter of urgent public importance.

The issue cropped up after the Assembly, which is having its budget session, resumed its proceedings for the day at 11 am.