 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Macrotech Developers' promoters plan to raise Rs 3,500 crore via sale of shares to institutional investors

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

In a regulatory filing late on Wednesday, Macrotech Developers informed that the company has launched Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of the equity shares.

Macrotech Developers

Realty firm Macrotech Developers' promoters plan to raise about Rs 3,500 crore by selling shares to institutional investors, according to sources.

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers sells its properties under the Lodha brand.

In a regulatory filing late on Wednesday, Macrotech Developers informed that the company has launched Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of the equity shares.

The QIP consists of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares by promoter group entities -- Sambhavnath Trust, Sambhavnath Infrabuild and Farms Pvt Ltd, Hightown Constructions Pvt Ltd and Homecraft Developers and Farms Pvt Ltd.

The promoters are selling shares for the purpose of achieving minimum public shareholding, the filing said.

As on September 2022, promoters had 82.20 per cent stake in the company and they need to bring it down to 75 per cent in order to maintain the minimum 25 per cent public shareholding.