Machine-made biryani? How robotics and automation is taking over cloud kitchens in India

Sanghamitra Kar
Dec 08, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

A few Indian startups like Mukunda Foods, Xook and On2Cook are trying to build the so-called food-as-a-service (FaaS) business by adding robotics to the kitchen menu. These machines guarantee to prepare food faster with consistency without or minimal manual labour

The last biryani that you ordered in was perhaps made by a machine and not a cook. Shocked? Don’t be.

Most cloud kitchens and restaurant chains are increasingly relying on machines to prepare the food, rather than human labour. Take the case of Dunkel Kitchen, a cloud kitchen chain in Bengaluru. Owner Karthikeyan Selvaraj claims automation has helped him overcome a big problem.

“Relying on labour is a major pain in this industry because they very often move out in a span of a few months. And that obviously cannot be an excuse for a quality dip or a bad experience for my customers. Food needs to be consistent and on point every single time,” he said.

To solve this, he invested Rs 2.5 lakh in a bought a wokie—primarily a machine to make biryani but which can also prepare a number of other dishes of different cuisines with basic machine operators.

If you have ordered tea from Chai Point, did you notice it always tastes the same? That’s because it’s always brewed by a system that follows instructions stored on the cloud, built by the startup, unlike your next-door tea stall owner who has help on hand to make it each time. The tea chain is actually even planning to go public after its new bet on these brewing systems.

“With these Android-based machines, we will expand. All of these machines will have their preventive maintenance, supply chain issues, warehouses etc addressed as we partner with other outlets, offices and so on in other cities,” said Amuleek Singh Bijral, co-founder and CEO of Chai Point.