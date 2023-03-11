 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Lucknow-bound flight makes emergency landing minutes after takeoff from Bengaluru

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

According to information received, the flight i5-2472 took off at about 6.45 AM on Saturday.

(Representative image)

A Lucknow-bound AIX Connect flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport here 10 minutes after its takeoff due to a technical issue on Saturday, Air Asia authorities said.

According to information received, the flight i5-2472 took off at about 6.45 AM on Saturday and was supposed to land by 9 AM in Lucknow.

However, it was grounded minutes after the takeoff.

"AIX Connect confirms that i5-2472, scheduled to operate from Bengaluru to Lucknow, encountered a minor technical issue and elected to return to Bengaluru," the AIX Connect spokesperson said.