Lohum collaborates with ACKO to recycle, reuse batteries for EVs

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

The partnership, which is expected to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, will help optimise the battery insurance and financing costs for the customers, Lohum said in a statement.

Lithium-ion battery recycler Lohum on Tuesday said it has joined hands with ACKO to recycle and reuse batteries.

The collaboration will benefit EV battery original Equipment Makers (OEMs) that have their products underwritten by the first-tech insurer, the company said.

The collaboration will benefit EV battery original Equipment Makers (OEMs) that have their products underwritten by the first-tech insurer, the company said.

This will, in turn, provide easy access to domestic EV customers, battery OEMs, dealerships, and all ecosystem stakeholders to advanced aftermarket services, Lohum said.