Lohia Auto to foray into high-speed e-scooters, looks to take on Ola Electric’s product lines

Avishek Banerjee
Mar 31, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

The EV arm of the Lohia Group has already invested Rs 100 crore to establish a manufacturing plant at Kashipur, Uttarakhand, with an installed capacity of 100,000 vehicles across three- and third-wheeler segments. Lohia Auto has sold more than 50,000 units of EVs comprising 14,000 e-rickshaws and 30-35,000 two-wheelers to date.

Lohia Auto Industries, part of Rs 1,000-crore Lohia group, revealed that it will be entering the high-speed e-scooter segment as part of its wider electric vehicles (EVs) play.  Currently selling low-speed e-scooters and electric three-wheelers (both L3 and L5 categories, groupings determined by vehicle speed, payload and motor output), the Gurugram-based firm is on course to roll out a high-speed e-scooter in September that will be priced in the range of Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh (including FAME 2 subsidies).

While Lohia Auto didn’t share the product name, it revealed that it will be available in B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) applications and will be FAME 2-compliant and will adhere to all safety and testing standards set by the government. To be available in multiple variants, the upcoming product will have two battery options: a 2kwh unit (claimed range of 50-70 km per charge) and 4Kwh (120 to 130 km per charge). The company is aiming for a minimum top speed of around 60 km per hour for this range of e-scooter.

“It is a 100 percent ground-up product, you will not find anything similar in India. It will be a product which will cater to both the mass market (for personal use) and B2B customers (food aggregators or grocery suppliers)) for deliveries, etc. This kind of product will benefit B2C firms as it will be an aspirational product and a utility product for a B2B customer,” Ayush Lohia, CEO, Lohia Auto Industries, said in an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol.

The CEO believes it will be able to grab a sizeable slice of the market despite being a new entrant and the domestic E2W segment getting hyper-competitive.