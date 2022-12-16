 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Logistics industry seeks subsidies on Electric Vehicles, faster development of ULIP platform in 2023 Budget

Yaruqhullah Khan
Dec 16, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST

The industry wants the budget to announce measures to improve the execution of infrastructure projects like logistic parks, dedicated freight corridors and cold storages

Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

The logistics sector has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the Indian economy in recent years. The sector has expanded at a 15 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue in the past five years and is likely to grow at an even faster pace in the next five.

A rapid increase in the dependence of Indian customers on e-commerce, coupled with the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Business-to-Business (B2B) segments and a government push to increase exports is expected to drive future growth of the logistics segment.

The Centre has been keen on improving the efficiency of the logistics industry in India and launched a National Logistics Policy to reduce the cost of logistics.

While the government has been proactively working to extend support to businesses, there is a need for more such initiatives. With the Budget around the corner, the industry is looking at the government to announce measures to fuel its growth.

Some of the measures industry is looking for include:

Faster execution of infrastructure projects  