Cyrus Mistry Death Latest Updates: Maharashtra Government orders probe

Sep 04, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said he is "shocked & deeply pained" at the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, also said he has instructed the DGP to conduct a detailed investigation.

Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on September 4. The accident occurred at Charoti in Palghar when he was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in his car.

Speaking on the road accident incident in which Cyrus Mistry lost his life, Palghar police sources say, it looks like the driver lost control due to overspeeding. Police is filing an Accidental Death Report (ADR) as per the procedure.

Mortal remains of Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole will be brought to JJ hospital, Mumbai. The post mortem will take place at JJ hospital.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in his tribute to Cyrus Mistry's demise said "he had a passion for life" and it was "really tragic that he passed away at such a young age".

Businessman Cyrus Mistry's sudden demise saw an outpouring of sorrow with many from various walks of life observing that they were devastated at the news.

International media covers Cyrus Mistry's death

Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Group, died in a road accident in Maharashtra on Sunday. The accident occurred at Charoti in Palghar when his Mercedes was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Mistry's body has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem examination. Mistry is survived by his wife and two sons.

September 04, 2022 / 08:37 PM IST

Tata Group Chairman, former associates bid goodbye

Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, died in a road accident on September 4. While condolences have been pouring in from all quarters – ranging from ministers, and politicians to industrialists – some of Mistry’s close associates as well as the Tata Group conglomerate have shared their thoughts on the incident.

September 04, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services mourned the untimely death of Cyrus Mistry

“Tata Consultancy Services mourns the untimely demise of our former chairman, Shri Cyrus Mistry. He was a warm, friendly, and congenial person who built a strong relationship with the TCS family during his time as the Chairman of the company. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and friends in their time of loss,” the company said in its statement.

September 04, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST

Cyrus Mistry desired to keep contributing to India’s economic progress: FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, union finance minister, expressed shock over Mistry's passing and noted that the business tycoon was committed to continuing and strengthening his business in infrastructure and infrastructure projects.

September 04, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST

Vice President Dhankhar says Mistry's death a huge loss for India's business community

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressing his condolences on Mistry's passing, stated it is a great loss for the business community in India.

Dhankar tweeted, "Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry in a car accident today. His death is a huge loss for India's business community. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

September 04, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST

Cyrus Mistry one of the best business minds of his generation: Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani expressing his sorrow at the death of Cryrus Mistry, said the former Tata Group chairman was one of the best business minds of his generation.

"Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Cyrus Mistry. One of the finest gentlemen I have known, he was one of the best business minds of his generation. It is a tragic loss. He was called away too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti," tweeted Adani.

September 04, 2022 / 08:01 PM IST

Reliance Industries Parimal Nathwani expressed grief at Mistry's untimely passing

Nathwani tweeted, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the passing away of former TATA Sons chairman Shri Cyrus Mistry in a road accident near Palghar in Maharashtra. It is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

September 04, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST

September 04, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST