Cyrus Mistry Death Latest Updates: Maharashtra Government orders probe

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said he is "shocked & deeply pained" at the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, also said he has instructed the DGP to conduct a detailed investigation.
Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on September 4. The accident occurred at Charoti in Palghar when he was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in his car.
Speaking on the road accident incident in which Cyrus Mistry lost his life, Palghar police sources say, it looks like the driver lost control due to overspeeding. Police is filing an Accidental Death Report (ADR) as per the procedure.
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in his tribute to Cyrus Mistry's demise said "he had a passion for life" and it was "really tragic that he passed away at such a young age".
Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Group, died in a road accident in Maharashtra on Sunday. The accident occurred at Charoti in Palghar when his Mercedes was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Mistry's body has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem examination. Mistry is survived by his wife and two sons.
Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, died in a road accident on September 4. While condolences have been pouring in from all quarters – ranging from ministers, and politicians to industrialists – some of Mistry’s close associates as well as the Tata Group conglomerate have shared their thoughts on the incident.
Tata Consultancy Services mourned the untimely death of Cyrus Mistry
“Tata Consultancy Services mourns the untimely demise of our former chairman, Shri Cyrus Mistry. He was a warm, friendly, and congenial person who built a strong relationship with the TCS family during his time as the Chairman of the company. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and friends in their time of loss,” the company said in its statement.
Cyrus Mistry desired to keep contributing to India’s economic progress: FM Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman, union finance minister, expressed shock over Mistry's passing and noted that the business tycoon was committed to continuing and strengthening his business in infrastructure and infrastructure projects.
Vice President Dhankhar says Mistry's death a huge loss for India's business community
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressing his condolences on Mistry's passing, stated it is a great loss for the business community in India.
Dhankar tweeted, "Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry in a car accident today. His death is a huge loss for India's business community. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace."
Cyrus Mistry one of the best business minds of his generation: Gautam Adani
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani expressing his sorrow at the death of Cryrus Mistry, said the former Tata Group chairman was one of the best business minds of his generation.
"Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Cyrus Mistry. One of the finest gentlemen I have known, he was one of the best business minds of his generation. It is a tragic loss. He was called away too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti," tweeted Adani.
Reliance Industries Parimal Nathwani expressed grief at Mistry's untimely passing
Nathwani tweeted, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the passing away of former TATA Sons chairman Shri Cyrus Mistry in a road accident near Palghar in Maharashtra. It is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace.”
Nirmalya Kumar, former Tata executive & currently Professor at Singapore Management University, says Mistry will be remembered for his 'highest integrity', terms him as a 'rare human being in the corporate world'
My deepest condolences to you family and friends: Hardeep Singh Puri
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also condoled Mistry's demise.
He tweeted that he was "saddened" by the news, expressed condolences to the businessman's family and friends, remembering him.
Puri wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn of the unfortunate demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry ji in a tragic road accident. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Peace."
Tributes pour in from business and political leaders
Promising leader who believed in India's economic prowess: PM Modi condoles the death of Mistry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and remembered him as a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess.
Cyrus Mistry-Tata Group spat: A throwback to the boardroom battle
Mistry, who took over Tata Group's chairmanship in 2012 after the retirement of the conglomerate's talismanic chief Ratan Tata amid much fanfare, had a controversy-laden tenure that lasted till 2016. He was removed in a boardroom coup that eventually started a protracted legal tussle, in which India's top court eventually ruled in the Tata Group's favour.
A friend and a man of substance: Harsh Goenka on Cyrus Mistry
RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka expressed his condolences on the passing of Cyrus Mistry.
"So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group," Goenka posted on twitter.
Tata Sons Chairman paying his tribute to Cyrus Mistry says, "He had a passion for life"
Tata Sons Chairman in his tribute overCyrus Mistry's deathsaid "he had a passion for life" and it was "really tragic that he passed away at such a young age".
"I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times," reads N Chandrasekaran's statement.
Piyush Goyal expresses shock over Mistry's untimely demise
Terming the death of the industrialist as "shocking", Goyal said, "Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry.
Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends."
What we know about Cyrus Mistry's co-passengers
There were four passengers in the car and while Cyrus Mistry and another co-passenger did not survive, two others did. Here's what we know so far about Cyrus Mistry's fellow passengers.
Originally from Mumbai, Cyrus Pallonji Mistry was the scion of a wealthy business family who served as chairman of Tata Group from 2012-16. In mid-2012, a selection panel elected him to head Tata Group, and he took office in December that year. He was the sixth chairman and only second (after Nowroji Saklatwala) without the Tata surname.
Cyrus Mistry's post-mortem to be conducted in Mumbai
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers condolences to Mistry's family, friends and admirers
Well qualified and incisive, Mistry's humility stood out, says R Gopalakrishnan, Former ED, Tata Sons & Author
“Cyrus Mistry was a very good human being with the quality of a great professional. He was very well qualified and incisive. Of all his qualities, for me, his humility stood out. When he joined the Tata Group, he set as a priority, the befriending and relationship of a large number of people in the group. He made the effort to connect with them and get to know them in a very short period of time. He came to grips with the challenges of the job."
"Hindsight suggests that, in the process of consultation and execution, he was misunderstood or he misjudged, or a bit of both. It led to the unfortunate event of his ouster from the position of Chairman of Tata Sons. I am genuinely saddened by his demise, and my heart reaches out to his family. He was a good soul. RIP."
Cyrus Mistry a visionary leader, says Dr Mukund Rajan, Member of the Group Executive Council under Cyrus Mistry
“I was part of Cyrus’s Group Executive Council, with responsibility for the Tata Corporate Brand. He created the role of “Brand Custodian” for me, which speaks to the kind of visionary leader he was - for him, the Tata brand had been built in the twin pillars of commitment to society and good governance, and consequently he combined the roles of Chairman of the Tata Global Sustainability Council and Chief Ethics Officer under the Brand Custodian, something more global organisations are now beginning to do with the new focus on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG)," said Dr Mukund Rajan.
Rajan further said, "Cyrus was extremely well-read, and closely watched trends in business and management. He was the sharpest leader I have ever worked with, and a great judge of character. His untimely demise represents a huge loss for Corporate India and for the country.”
Palghar police say accident happened on a bridge near Surya river
The accident took place at Charoti area of Palghar, 135 kms away from Mumbai. The accident took place over a bridge present near Surya river, according to them.
Prima facie it looks like the driver lost control due to overspeeding: Palghar police sources
Palghar police sources say prima facie it looks like the driver lost control due to overspeeding. The mortal remains of Cyrus Mistry are at Kasa government hospital. It is yet to be decided whether the postmortem will be done in Palghar or Mumbai. Police is filing an Accidental Death Report (ADR) as per the procedure.
Fadnavis instructs DGP for a detailed investigation
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said he is "shocked & deeply pained" at the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, also said he has instructed the DGP to conduct a detailed investigation.
PM Modi says Cyrus Mistry's untimely demise a big loss to world of commerce and industry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and said his passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.
"The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess," PM Modi said in a tweet.
"His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said.
Cyrus Mistry's family members leaving for Palghar
Family members of Cyrus Mistry are also leaving for Palghar. Officials of Shapoorji Pallonji are also on their way to Palghar.
Shocked to hear about the passing away of Cyrus Mistry: Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, saying it was not just a loss for his family but for the entire business world.
Terming the death of the industrialist as "shocking", Shinde said Mistry was not just a successful industrialist, but a young and visionary entrepreneur as the business world looked up to him with hope.
Business leaders, politicians & actors mourn the loss of Cyrus Mistry
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Rajiv Kumar, expresses condolences
Offering condolences to Mistry's family members, former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Rajiv Kumar, tweeted, "Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry killed in road accident. If true, This is most shocking. A talented life cut short. My deepest condolences to you family and prayers to the Almighty for giving them the needed strength."
The accident took place around 3.15 pm today, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expresses shock
Congess leader Shashi Tharoor expresses grief and shock over Mistry's demise. Tharoor wrote on twitter, "So shocked to hear of his untimely demise. My heart goes out to his loved ones."
Cyrus Mistry's friend Nirmalya Kumar reacts to the business tycoon's untimely death
Cyrus Mistry's car hit a divider near Palghar district while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expresses grief
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter to express their shock and grief at the death of Cyrus Mistry.
"Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra.
Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace. Om Shanti," tweetdGadkari.
The body of Cyrus Mistry has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem. A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits.
Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in a road accident
The business tycoon died in the accident occured at Charoti in Palghar when his Mercedes was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.