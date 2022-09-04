Cyrus Mistry Death Latest Updates: Maharashtra Government orders probe

Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on September 4. The accident occurred at Charoti in Palghar when he was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in his car.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said he is "shocked & deeply pained" at the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, also said he has instructed the DGP to conduct a detailed investigation.

Speaking on the road accident incident in which Cyrus Mistry lost his life, Palghar police sources say, it looks like the driver lost control due to overspeeding. Police is filing an Accidental Death Report (ADR) as per the procedure.

Mortal remains of Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole will be brought to JJ hospital, Mumbai. The post mortem will take place at JJ hospital.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in his tribute to Cyrus Mistry's demise said "he had a passion for life" and it was "really tragic that he passed away at such a young age".

Businessman Cyrus Mistry's sudden demise saw an outpouring of sorrow with many from various walks of life observing that they were devastated at the news.