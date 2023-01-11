 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lexus expects sustained growth in domestic luxury car segment

PTI
Jan 11, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

Lexus expects the domestic luxury car segment to grow in a sustained manner with electronic component supplies stabilising and new set of customers looking to get into the segment, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The company, which is the luxury car arm of Japanese auto major Toyota, on its part is looking to keep bringing in new models and technologies to offerings to its prospective customers.

The company on Wednesday unveiled the all-new 5th generation RX sports utility vehicle at Auto Expo 2023 here.

"Last year, we have seen a big revival in the luxury car market..the penetration of the luxury car segment is likely to improve to 1.5 per cent (of the overall passenger car market) if not more this year. In the future years, however it is expected to grow even further," Lexus India President Naveen Soni told PTI in an interaction.

Citing examples of various international markets, he noted that the Indian luxury segment has now reached a point where it is expected to keep growing on a mid to long-term basis.

"The Japanese luxury car market is roughly around 3-5 per cent of the overall car market... Europe is 18 per cent, China is at 17 per cent, the US is at 14-15 per cent. So this gives us confidence," Soni said.