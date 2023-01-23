 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Large firms must take responsibility to handhold MSMEs, help them integrate into supply chain ecosystem: Goyal

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 09:49 PM IST

Citing an example, Goyal said, as Apple's manufacturing plant comes up, thousands of MSME units flourish in the ecosystem as mini value chain suppliers to Apple.

Piyush Goyal said large companies must be sensitized to handhold MSMEs associated with them.

Large companies should take responsibility to handhold MSMEs, and help them adapt best practices and integrate them into the supply chain ecosystem, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said in Gandhinagar on Monday.

Goyal said that MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) flourish around a larger unit or anchor.

Citing an example, he said, as Apple's manufacturing plant comes up, thousands of MSME units flourish in the ecosystem as mini value chain suppliers to Apple.

He said large companies must be sensitized to handhold MSMEs associated with them.