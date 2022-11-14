Laid off? Here’s how to land the next job

Layoffs are always hard. Unfortunately, not everyone is well-equipped to face what's next. Finding the ‘perfect’ job immediately after one is laid off requires a newfound approach as Marshall Goldsmith, a leadership coach and author, put it: What Got You Here Won't Get You There.

Moneycontrol explores how an impacted employee can steer the way through negative outcomes of the layoff and land the next job.

Reach out to your ex-colleagues

Reflect on the learnings in light of the firing, advises Dr Sriharsha A Achar, CHRO & ED, Star Health and Allied Insurance.

In 2008, Achar got laid off overnight and with no compensation as well. He did what he also suggested to candidates to immediately reach out to people with whom they’ve worked in the past for job leads and to serve as references.

“Plan how you are going to handle direct questions about why you left your last job by preparing a suitable explanation,” he says. This method is the only way out in Achar’s view unless you get very lucky with someone offering you a job the next day after getting fired or you may have anticipated the firing and had been alert to have another offer in hand. Tailor your CV to match the specific requirements for the next job The concerned professionals can take this as an opportunity to evaluate their career options before approaching the next opportunity, recommends Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Internshala, a career-tech platform. “They can take some time to reflect on their career achievements and learnings so far as well as their updated interests,” he says. Accordingly, the candidates can update their resumes with relevant experience, even take up skill training to become ready for the next job, and update their professional presence online. Also Read: How an Indian computer engineer in the US who was fired got a new job While job-seeking professionals can leverage online recruitment platforms or leverage their professional network to find their next job, Agrawal feels updating their professional profiles and resumes could help them stand out among other candidates while applying for the next job. “You can tailor your CV to match the specific requirements of a company when you conduct research on it for your particular field,” he adds. But here, Agrawal believes the resume shouldn't be too extensive, as this will make it simpler for you to choose the suitable skills, emphasise the most important accomplishments, and write the strongest opening statement possible. Use your current skill to quickly move up the corporate ladder What if you believe you were perfect in your previous role and want to continue doing the same at the new place? Hiring platform Workruit’s Founder & CEO Manikanth Challa feels it can be the best option as the knowledge gained from prior experience is priceless, and it will help the new company succeed faster. Challa recommends choosing an early-stage or growing start-up where the individual can have a significant impact. “Choosing a unicorn could be wise because it does not limit you to a job title and can polish you to become an employee unicorn.” It makes sense to join start-ups because employees can quickly move up the corporate ladder and enjoy titles and benefits, Challa says, adding, “If the circumstances are favourable, they may even be granted an ESOP (employee stock option), allowing them to participate in the company's growth.” According to him, Paytm is an example of a company that did it on a large scale, how it focuses on acquiring in-demand skills to facilitate employees' consistent career growth and self-development.

Abhishek Sahu covers HR and Careers at Moneycontrol.

