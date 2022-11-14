 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Laid off? Here’s how to land the next job

Abhishek Sahu
Nov 14, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Moneycontrol explores how an impacted employee can steer the way through negative outcomes of the layoff and land the next job.

Experts recommend the concerned professionals can take this as an opportunity to evaluate their career options before approaching the next opportunity. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Layoffs are always hard. Unfortunately, not everyone is well-equipped to face what's next. Finding the ‘perfect’ job immediately after one is laid off requires a newfound approach as Marshall Goldsmith, a leadership coach and author, put it: What Got You Here Won't Get You There.

Moneycontrol explores how an impacted employee can steer the way through negative outcomes of the layoff and land the next job.

Reach out to your ex-colleagues

Reflect on the learnings in light of the firing, advises Dr Sriharsha A Achar, CHRO & ED, Star Health and Allied Insurance.

In 2008, Achar got laid off overnight and with no compensation as well. He did what he also suggested to candidates to immediately reach out to people with whom they’ve worked in the past for job leads and to serve as references.

Also Read: IT services log in 50% reduction in job openings from last year