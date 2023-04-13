Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 8.9% YoY to Rs. 3,014.9 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banking and Financial sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Mahindra Bank to report net profit at Rs. 3,014.9 crore up 8.9% year-on-year (up 8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 33.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,015.9 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 26.9% Y-o-Y (up 10.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,239.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

