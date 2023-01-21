 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results | Here are five key highlights

Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

The bank’s standalone profit after tax rose 31 percent on-year to Rs 2,792 crore in the December quarter.

Advances of the bank have seen a sharp rise of 23 percent to Rs 3.11 lakh crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on January 21 reported healthy standalone third-quarter earnings with double-digit growth in the bottom line on strong growth in net interest income and improvement in asset quality.

Here are the top five takeaways from the lender's Q3FY23 earnings:

Strong net profit

The bank’s standalone profit after tax (PAT) rose 31 percent on-year to Rs 2,792 crore in the December quarter.

As per a media release, consolidated PAT for Q3FY23 was Rs 3,995 crore, up 17 percent from Rs 3,403 crore in Q3FY22.

The profit growth was higher than estimates. Analysts were estimating a 22 percent rise in its net profit for the October-December quarter.