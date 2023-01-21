Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Preview: Net profit may rise 22% on strong loan growth

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 80.73 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is expected to report a 22 percent rise in its net profit for the October-December quarter, on the back of strong net interest income, stable margins, and low provisioning.

The lender’s net profit is expected to be Rs 2,593.4 crore for the December quarter, compared with Rs 2,130 crore a year ago, an average of the estimate of seven brokerages polled by Moneycontrol shows. Net interest income is expected to be Rs 5,377.7 crore with a year-on-year growth of 24 percent.

The boost to net interest income will come from a faster-than-industry loan growth and improvement in net interest margin (NIM), according to analysts. “We expect the bank to surprise on the positive on loan growth at 20-22 percent YoY,” wrote those at Elara Capital Ltd in a note. “We expect another strong quarter of NIM benefits, given front-ended benefit of transmission. Also, a better CD (credit-deposit) ratio and loan mix tilt towards higher-yielding products may aid in some NIM improvement, driving 25 percent YoY NII growth.”

Kotak Mahindra Bank has been conservative when it comes to loan growth in the past. During the past two years, it has lagged larger peers in loan offtake which was by choice. However, the bank has turned slightly aggressive in the past two quarters, and this has reflected in its loan book expansion. The lender has also become more open to unsecured lending that carry a higher risk. To that extent, analysts believe that the management’s commentary on potential stress in the unsecured lending segment and loans to small businesses will be critical.

That said, the lender’s asset quality is expected to remain strong and bad loan ratios low. Even loans given to small businesses under the government emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) may show low stress, analysts said.

“ECLGS portfolio behaviour is likely to hold up well. Credit cost likely to normalise to 40- 60bps from a low base of less than 20 bps in Q2,” wrote analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd.

The bank has continued to beef up its digital ecosystem and unsecured lending, which is expected to keep operating expenses elevated. Even so, operating profit is expected to grow by a robust 36 percent for the December quarter.