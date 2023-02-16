Kotak Alternate Assets $800 million fund to invest in 5-7 data centres in India

Kotak Alternate Assets, managed by Kotak Investment Advisors, will invest $800 million to support the development of five to seven large data centres in the key property markets of the country, The Economic Times has reported.

The Kotak Data Centre Fund will focus on investing in areas including Mumbai, Chennai, Noida and Hyderabad, which are witnessing a significant rise in demand for these services, the business daily said.

“Being a high capex industry requiring capacity build up, we believe that there is an equity investment opportunity to back partners in creating capacities. We will provide strategic risk capital and value-added support to our partners,” said Rahul Shah, executive director at Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd.

The Kotak Data Centre Fund will invest in building data centre capacity to support digital economy, enterprise cloud, 5G and IoT (internet of things). The fund is domiciled in Gujarat’s GIFT City.

Moneycontrol News