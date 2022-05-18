Kotak Alternate Assets to launch Rs 1000-crore private credit fund; KKR’s Niraj Karia to lead business

Representative image

Kotak Alternate Assets, managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL), on May 18 announced plans to launch a Rs 1,000-crore private credit fund under the alternative investment fund (AIF) category II.

The fund will have a diversified investment universe and will be sector-agnostic. It will also have a green-shoe option to raise another Rs 1,000 crore and will focus on the performing credit space, providing debt to growth-oriented companies with established business models in the mid-market space to secure mid to high teen returns.

KIAL has appointed Niraj Karia, formerly with KKR, to lead the Kotak Private Credit practice, the announcement added. According to his Linkedin profile, Karia had spent four years as a Director at the bulge bracket private equity firm and was previously an Executive Director at Kotak Investment Banking for more than 13 years.

Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, KIAL said, “It’s a homecoming for Niraj (Karia) who will help us build the Private Credit business at KIAL. Niraj will be a senior member of KIAL Alternate Asset Management team, he will add strength and depth to the future plans and objective of building scale to our platform."

“The effort to raise a private credit fund comes at an opportune time, coinciding with the evolving private credit ecosystem and will help increase our footprint in the credit investment space by making secured credit investments in mid-sized businesses while generating superior returns for our investors,” Sriniwasan added.

Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL), a part of the Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak), focuses on the Alternate Assets business. KIAL was set up in early 2005 to bring a sharper focus to Kotak’s alternate assets practice and has raised/managed/advised in aggregate over $5.1 billion across different asset classes including Private Equity Funds, Real Estate Funds, Infrastructure Funds, Special Situations Fund, Listed Strategies and Investment Advisory, all led by independent investment teams.





