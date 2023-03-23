Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to retire from Infosys Board

Infosys, on March 23, said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will retire from the post of an Independent Director of the Board, effective March 22 as she completes her tenure.

“We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the Board over the years. I am personally very grateful to her as she has been a tremendous ally and amazing colleague on the Board, ever since I re-joined Infosys in August 2017,” said Nandan Nilekani, chairman of Infosys.

Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed to the Infosys Board as an Independent Director in 2014. She, later, became the Lead Independent Director in 2018.

Mazumdar-Shaw has also served as the Chairperson of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee, and as a member of the Risk Management and ESG Committees of the Board, the company said in a statement.

The company added that its Board has now appointed D Sundaram as the Lead Independent Director, effective immediately based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Sundaram has been on the Board of Infosys since 2017, according to Infosys. With his expertise and vast experience in finance and strategy, Sundaram currently serves on the Audit Committee, Risk Management Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, and Cybersecurity Risk Sub-Committee, the company added. Related stories Whitefield, Bengaluru's first tech corridor, to be connected by Metro

Maruti Suzuki stock in green after Suzuki Motor raises stake in company for the second time this yea...

AAP supports Rahul Gandhi held guilty in defamation case; Arvind Kejriwal claims 'conspiracy' agains... “We also congratulate Sundaram on being appointed as Lead Independent Director and look forward to his continued insight and steadfast support as Infosys continues its growth and transformation journey,” added Nilekani.

Moneycontrol News