Karnataka govt cannot over-regulate app-based aggregators by deciding revenue sharing models: IAMAI

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Dec 01, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

The industry body said that the 10% commission cap is affecting businesses and suggested the government hold periodic bi-annual meetings with app-based aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

App-based aggregators’ representative Industry body, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IMAI) on December 1 said that the government’s task as a facilitator of business should not extend to over-regulating the sector by deciding the revenue-sharing models and added that this bodes negatively from investment point of view as also ease of doing business norms.

This comes amid the ongoing tussle between the Karnataka Government and ride-hailing platforms Ola, Uber, and Rapido over commission charges and the legality of plying autos.

“It may further be noted that the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 20210 published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in addition to recognising that auto rickshaws can be aggregated by the aggregator platforms, has also allowed for a 20% commission to be charged by such platforms,” the industry body said in a representation letter to the Transport Secretary and Transport Department in Karnataka on Thursday.

Karnataka's transport secretary had on November 25 proposed a commission of 5 percent exclusive of GST be levied by the app-based auto aggregators Ola, Uber, and Rapido, which is lesser than the Karnataka High Court’s temporary orders to keep the commission at 10 percent.

The final decision on the commission will be taken by the High Court next week.

“Any amount that is retained by the aggregators as platform fee is to cover the high costs of operations and cost of developing technology for a better user experience. Any cap on the platform free receivable by the aggregators will severely impair the decisional capacity of the aggregator,” IMAI’S letter said.