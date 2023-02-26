 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kamath says digital economy can contribute 25% GDP by FY29

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

KV Kamath, Chairperson of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Noted banker KV Kamath, who now chairs the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), expects the digital sector to contribute a quarter of the incremental GDP by the time the economy becomes a USD 7 trillion giant by FY29.

Currently, the contribution of the digital economy is a low 4 per cent, whereas it is as much as 40 per cent in China.

The government and planners see the economy becoming the third largest in the world by FY29, overtaking Japan, with a GDP of USD 7 trillion from the present USD 3.3 trillion.

The digital economy -- the digital infrastructure, e-commerce and other digital payments and services segments--can be the country's biggest growth-driver and can contribute as much as 25 per cent of the incremental GDP by the time India becomes a USD 7-trillion economy by FY29. Currently, the share is a low  4 per cent, Kamath told PTI in an interaction over the weekend.