JK Tyre rolls out tyres for SUV, EV aftermarket customers

Avishek Banerjee
Feb 20, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

The company is holding talks with OEMs for the Ranger X-AT tyres.

The company currently sells around 50 types of tyres in the aftermarket for SUVs.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on February 20 announced the launch of two new sports utility vehicles SUV tyres ― Ranger HPe for electric cars, and Ranger X-AT tyres tailormade for off-roaders. Both these tyre ranges have been initially launched in Delhi and neighbouring regions to cater to the aftermarket.

As per the company’s terminology, Ranger X-AT stands for ‘extreme all-terrain’ and is tailormade for SUVs, such as Tata Safari, Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Scorpio N. The Ranger HPE, which stands for ‘high-performance electric’, is made for electric vehicles (EVs), such as Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV400 and MG ZS EV. Developed with the XPolymer3 technology, the company claims that the EV-specific tyre is the safest, most durable, and fuel-efficient tyre for the Indian roads. The superior grip and handling with reduced noise even at high speeds gives the customers an enhanced driving experience, the company claims.

Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre & Industries, said, “The launch of Ranger HPe and Ranger X-AT in the region will offer an elevated experience to SUV owners and augment our presence in this rapidly growing segment.”

He also revealed that the company is holding discussions with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the Ranger X-AT tyres.