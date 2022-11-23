 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
It’s futile trying to predict the macro, study the micro ‘like mad’: Howard Marks

Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

In a note to investors, the co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management wrote that success depended superior insight drawn from fundamentals of a company

(Photo by Burak The Weekender/Pexels)

At a time when inflation and rate hikes rule the investor mind, Oaktree Capital Management’s Howard Marks has written a note about the futility of trying to predict the macro and on the importance of studying the micro “like mad”.

The co-founder of Oaktree wrote that inflation, rate hikes and the possibility and length of the recession are short-term events, and predicting short-term events is hard and acting on these opinions/ predictions is unlikely. Even if an investor does make changes to his or her portfolio based on opinions of these short-term events, the changes are unlikely to be consistently right. “Thus, these aren’t the things that matter,” he wrote in the note titled, What Really Matters?

“I think most people would be more successful if they focused less on the short run or macro trends and instead worked hard to gain superior insight concerning the outlook for fundamentals over multi-year periods in the future,” he wrote.

He also pointed to the importance of participating in the secular growth of economies and companies, and of profiting from the wonder of compounding. “Think about the 10.5 percent yearly return of the S&P 500 Index (or its predecessors) since 1926 and the fact that this would have turned $1 into over $13,000 by now, even though the period witnessed 16 recessions, one Great Depression, several wars, one World War, a global pandemic, and many instances of geopolitical turmoil,” he wrote.

Besides short-term events, the other things that don’t really matter according to him are the trading mentality, short-term performance, volatility and hyper activity.