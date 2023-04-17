 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRDAI revives bid to launch Bima Sugam; general, life insurance cos to hold equal stake: Sources

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

Around Rs 100 crore is expected to be raised for Bima Sugam, through insurance companies, service providers, insurance aggregators, and agent bodies, sources told CNBC TV-18.

Bima Sugam will promote transparency in insurance sale

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has revived the bid to launch Bima Sugam, a single platform for sale, servicing, and claims from insurance policies, CNBC TV-18 reported on April 17, citing sources privy to the development.

The discussion around Bima Sugam, which is aimed at streamlining insurance buying process for customers and promote transparency, had gained momentum last year.

According to persons who spoke to the news channel, IRDAI chairman Debasish Panda has recently met the chiefs of life and general insurance companies to discuss the path ahead for Bima Sugam's launch.

As per the structure being considered, life and general insurance companies will equitably hold a stake of 45 percent each, whereas, the remaining 10 percent will be held by other stakeholders including service providers, insurance aggregators, and the agent body, the sources said.