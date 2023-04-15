 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tridhya Tech files DRHP with SEBI for Rs 35 crore IPO

Moneycontrol News
Apr 15, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

The equity shares offered through the issue are expected to be listed on the Emerge Platform of NSE.

Tridhya Tech looks to raise Rs 35 crore

Full-service Software development firm Tridhya Tech Limited, on April 14, filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI seeking Rs 35 Crore through equity shares. These shares are expected to be listed on the Emerge Platform of NSE.

The company offers turnkey consultancy and deployment support for various sectors such as e-commerce, real estate, transport, logistics, and insurance. Their project management, consultation, maintenance, and support services ensure efficient software development and deployment.

Tridhya had 162 permanent and on-call software employees as on January 31, 2023. However, the company claims to have more than 1,000 employees at the group level.