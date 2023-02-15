 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi introduces issue summary document for filing IPO papers in XBRL format

Feb 15, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST

This is part of the capital markets regulator's effort to make available relevant information at the stock exchanges and depositories in a structured manner.

The rollout of the Issue Summary Document (ISD) will be done in a phased manner starting March 1, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Sebi on Wednesday introduced the issue summary document for filing papers pertaining to IPO and for further issue of securities in XBRL format, a move that will help provide data to stakeholders in a structured manner.

The regulator has decided to introduce the ISD in XBRL format for Initial Public Offer (IPO), Further Public Offer, further issues -- preferential issue, qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), rights issue, issue of American Depository Receipts (ADRs), Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) and Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), among others.