Mankind Pharma IPO opens on April 25: 10 key things to know before subscribing to the issue

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

Mankind will finalise the IPO share allotment by May 3. The refunds will be credited to the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by May 4, while the shares will be transferred to demat accounts of eligible investors by May 8.

Much-awaited Mankind Pharma, the first biggest IPO in terms of issue size, will be opening for subscription this week. This would be the second initial public offering in the current calendar year after Avalon Technologies.

Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing the public issue:

1) IPO Dates

The offer will open for public on April 25, while the closing date would be April 27, 2023. The company will open its anchor book, a part of QIB portion, on April 24, a day before opening IPO.