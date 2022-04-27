LIC IPO Press Meet Live: LIC IPO to be biggest in India despite reduced offer size

LIC Press Conference Live: Life Insurance Corporation on April 27 invited the media for a conference at 12.30 pm on the forthcoming IPO. The much-awaited issue of the state-run insurance behemoth is set to open on May 2 for anchors and on May 4 for subscription, the sources said a day earlier, adding that the IPO will likely close on May 9. They said there will be no greenshoe option for the IPO priced at Rs 902-949, with a discount of Rs 60 for policyholders. Employees and retail investors will be given a Rs 45 discount. Besides policyholders and shareholders, the shares will be allocated this way: 50 percent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 percent for retail buyers and 15 percent for non-institutional investors. With the revised price band, the government now expects to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore from selling a 3.5 percent stake in LIC, a third of the original expectations and a billion short of the original projection.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on April 25 gave its nod to the updated draft red herring prospectus, which lists a 3.5 percent stake sale instead of five percent as mentioned in the previous draft papers. The revised DRHP was submitted before the market regulator last week. The red herring prospectus will be submitted by April 27.