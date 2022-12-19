 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kfin Technologies’ IPO doesn’t tick all the boxes for investors

Aparna Iyer
Dec 19, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST

A valuation 32 times its FY23 earnings per share, at a deep discount to rival CAMS’ 39 times, isn’t attractive enough. Here’s why.

The theme of financialisation and digitisation has ensured that firms that provide such services have become a favourite among investors of late. Successful market listings over the past few months augur well for companies looking to explore the capital markets. In this backdrop, the promoters of Kfin Technologies Ltd, a registrar and transfer agent (RTA), are looking to unlock value through an initial public offering (IPO), which opens for subscription today.

RTAs are intermediaries that provide maintenance and management services for shares and units of mutual funds, through the use of technology. The market is currently duopolistic, with Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) being the market leader and Kfin the other service provider.

So, what does Kfin hold for those who wish to subscribe to the IPO?

The pros

Analysts believe that Kfin offers timely exposure to the growing market of end-to-end electronic maintenance and record-keeping of financial transactions involving shares and mutual fund units. Incrementally the share of financial assets has increased in household savings as Indians have begun to participate in equities directly or through mutual funds. In short, as more and more Indians invest in financial instruments through systematic investment plans (SIP) or otherwise, the resulting transaction volume needs end-to-end processing and servicing by financial entities. This is where RTAs such as Kfin come in and therefore have a visible runway for growth.

Kfin has tie-ups with 24 of the 41 mutual funds in India to process their transactions. Besides, the company also has multiple revenue sources from global operations and alternative investment funds. “One can subscribe for the long term as it is India's largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds, based on the number of AMC clients serviced,” said a note from Prabhudas Lilladher on the IPO.