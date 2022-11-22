 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kaynes Technology makes a bumper debut, lists at 32% premium over issue price

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Kaynes Technology operates eight manufacturing facilities across India in the states of Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand

In line with analyst expectations, electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology India made a stellar debut on bourses today, despite recent volatility in the markets.

The stock listed with 32 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 587. It started trading at Rs 778 on the NSE and Rs 775 on the BSE.

The Rs 858-crore IPO of the Mysuru-based company providing a diverse array of electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services was subscribed 34.16 times during November 10-14.

Qualified institutional investors bought shares 98.47 times the allotted quota, followed by non-institutional investors with 21.21 times subscription, retail 4.10 times and employees 11.92 times.

