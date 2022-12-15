 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan & Carlyle-backed Indegene files papers for Rs 2,750 cr-Rs 3,000 cr IPO

Ashwin Mohan
Dec 15, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

In February 2021, Carlyle and Brighton Park Capital picked a minority stake in Indegene for $200 mn. The deal consisted of a secondary sale from existing shareholders of Indegene and a primary investment into the company.

Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan and top private equity firm Carlyle-backed life sciences tech player Indegene has filed papers with market regulator Sebi to raise around Rs 2,750 crore - Rs 3000 crore via an initial public offer (IPO), multiple industry sources with the knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

If the listing plans fructify, this would be India's biggest enterprise tech/IT services IPO since TCS in 2004 which had an IPO size of Rs 4,713 crore. Interestingly, the filing of papers took place a day after Infosys celebrated its 40th anniversary.

"The e-filing of the DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) has been done with the market regulator. The issue will be a combination of primary and secondary issue of shares," one of the persons above told Moneycontrol.

According to the DRHP viewed by Moneycontrol, the primary issue component consists of Rs 950 crore while the OFS or offer for sale size is up to 36,291,497 equity shares. The proceeds from the IPO would be used to reduce the debt of one of the firm's subsidiaries, funding capital expenditure requirements, general corporate purposes and inorganic growth amongst other aspects.

The selling shareholders in the proposed IPO include Carlyle, the Nadathur family office backed by Infosys co-founder Nadathur S Raghavan, Brighton Park Capital and the promoter group.