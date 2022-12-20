 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elin Electronics IPO sees 14% subscription on first day of bidding

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 20, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

The price band of the issue was fixed at Rs 234–247 per share. The implied market capitalisation at the upper price band of the issue stands at Rs 1,226 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Elin Electronics was subscribed 14 percent on December 20, the first day of bidding. The issue garnered bids for 19.89 lakh shares against 1.42 crore shares on the offer.

Retail investors bought 24 percent shares of the allotted quota, while high networth individuals (HNIs) bid for 10 percent shares of the portion set aside for them.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) put in bids for 2,520 shares as against 40.59 lakh shares reserved for them.

Half of the offer is reserved for QIB, 15 percent for HNIs and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

The offer size has been reduced to 1.42 crore shares from 1.92 crore shares after the company mobilised Rs 142 crore via anchor book on December 19 ahead of IPO opening. The anchor book is a part of QIB segment.