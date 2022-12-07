 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dharmaj Crop Guard to debut on December 8 | Will it give double-digit gains on listing?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 07, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

The company’s shares could list at an 18-22 percent premium over the upper end of the IPO’s price band considering better utilisation of the funds raised and reasonable valuations, analysts said.

Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard is expected to start trading on December 8 with double-digit gains, given the overall positive sentiment in the equity markets.

The expected listing gains are attributed largely to strong subscription numbers of its initial public offering, better financial performance, and a bullish industry outlook, experts said.

The Rs 251 crore public issue of Ahmedabad-based Dharmaj was subscribed 35.5 times during November 28-30, with qualified institutional buyers and high net worth individuals bidding for 48 times and 52 times their respective allotted quota. Retail investors put in bids for 21.5 times the shares in the portion reserved for them. The price band for the offer was Rs 216-237 per share.

Dharmaj’s grey market premium indicated a listing gain of about 20 percent, analysts said.

“Backed by an optimistic market mood along with robust demand in subscription by all kinds of investors, Dharmaj Crop could debut with a premium on its issue price of Rs 237 per share,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior VP for research at Mehta Equities.

Considering better utilisation of the IPO proceeds and reasonable valuations, he expects the listing would be at Rs 280-290 levels, which translates to a premium of 18-22 percent over the upper end of the IPO’s price band. The bulk of the IPO proceeds will be used to fund the setting up of a manufacturing facility in Gujarat and working capital requirements.